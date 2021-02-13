Lincoln Event goes virtual this year

The University of Saint Mary’s annual Lincoln Event will take place on Presidents Day. But it will be in a virtual format this year.

“This is one of those traditions we’re very proud of and we didn’t want to let it go because of the pandemic,” said John Shultz, USM’s vice president for admissions and marketing.

This will the university’s 23rd annual Lincoln Event.

The online event will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and will feature historian David Trowbridge. He will present a program called “Monumental History: The Civil War Era in History and Memory.”

The event is free, but registration is required.

People can register for the event by visiting www.stmary.edu/lincoln.

While there is no registration deadline, Shultz encourages people to register by Sunday.

USM began the annual Lincoln Event in 1999 as a way to spotlight the Bernard H. Hall Abraham Lincoln Collection. The collection, which contains more than 10,000 items and memorabilia related to 16th president, was donated to USM in 1969, according to the university website.

The collection is housed at USM’s Keleher Learning Commons.

Lincoln delivered what is believed to be his first presidential campaign speech while visiting Leavenworth in 1859.

Trowbridge is an associate professor of history at Marshall University, Huntington, West Virginia, and the creator of Clio, a website and mobile application that helps people locate historical and cultural sites across the United States.

“We are excited to have Dr. Trowbridge discuss how modern technology can help us connect to and better understand historical figures and events,” Danielle Theiss, USM’s vice president of Keleher Learning Commons and student development, said in a news release.

Shultz said the program will include a question and answer session with Trowbridge. Audience members will be able to submit questions.

Shultz said the winners of an annual Lincoln Art Contest also will be announced during Monday evening’s event.

The art contest traditionally coincides with the Lincoln Event.

