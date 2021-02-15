Byrant appointed judge

The governor has appointed John Bryant to serve as a judge in the 1st Judicial District, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The 1st Judicial District comprises Leavenworth and Atchison counties.

Bryant will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Robert Bednar.

Bryant has been running a solo law practice since 2014. He previously worked as an assistant attorney general for the state of Kansas and as the deputy county attorney for Leavenworth County.

“John brings an impressive mix of experience to the bench and has served the people of Atchison and Leavenworth counties well as an attorney,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a news. “I know that he will do the same as a judge.”

District court judges in the 1st Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

Bryant was one of four nominees for the recent vacancy to be forwarded to the governor by the district nominating commission. The other nominees were Michael G. Jones, John Kurth and Andrew Werring.

“I believe my extensive courtroom experience has prepared me for the role of a district court judge,” Bryant said in a news release. “I’ve been blessed to learn from excellent judges and attorneys in my career. Every day as a judge, I will work to follow their example and do everything I can to promote efficiency and trust throughout the court system and ensure all people are treated fairly under the law.”

Bryant lives in Kansas City, Kansas, but will be moving to the 1st Judicial District to serve as judge.