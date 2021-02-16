Police make DUI arrests

Leavenworth police arrested two people Monday for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. And a third person was arrested for allegedly running away from the scene of a rollover crash while carrying a case of beer, according to a police official.

The arrests occurred as a result of three separate incidents. The first was reported at 4:28 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Shrine Park Road and Limit Street.

Officers responded to that area for a report of a car that was in the intersection. The driver of the vehicle reportedly had passed out, and the vehicle was not moving, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

When the officers arrived, they noticed damage to the vehicle they believed to be relatively new. The driver of the car had facial injuries.

Leavenworth County EMS was called to the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital. After being evaluated and released from the hospital, the 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

While police believe the man was involved in an accident, they are still trying to determine the location of the crash.

“We are still working through those details,” Kitchens said.

The second incident was reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday. Police received a report about a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel while at the Kare Pharmacy, 2500 S. Fourth St.

Before officers arrived on scene, the driver reportedly left the pharmacy and drove south on Fourth Street. Officers spotted the vehicle and observed what Kitchens described as erratic driving.

Officers attempted to stop the driver. The driver attempted to pull into a convenience store at 3122 S. Fourth St.

“He attempted to pull over but he drove through the grass,” Kitchens said.

The vehicle ended up traveling north into a fence that separates Jiffy Lube, 3120 S. Fourth St., and China Buffet, 3108 S. Fourth St., according to Kitchens.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless driving.

The third incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at 10th Avenue and Brookside Street.

Officers responded to a rollover crash at that location. The overturned vehicle was unoccupied when police arrived.

Witnesses indicated the car’s driver had exited the vehicle, retrieved a case of beer from the car and ran away.

Officers were able to track the driver by following footprints in the snow, Kitchens said.

“Apparently, he had fallen down a few times, dropping beer along the way,” Kitchens said.

The man who is believed to be the driver was located several blocks away on 10th Avenue. He was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash. Kitchens said authorities are evaluating a potential charge for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR