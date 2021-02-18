Evergy returns to normal operations

The power company Evergy reported Thursday that it has resumed normal operations after implementing rolling blackouts earlier in the week.

Evergy, which serves the Leavenworth area, conducted controlled, temporary emergency electricity reductions Monday and Tuesday at the request of Southwest Power Pool.

Southwest Power Pool coordinates the regional transmission grid and wholesale energy markets for multiple states across the central United States including Kansas.

Evergy officials have said the temporary outages were necessary to avoid larger and longer outages that could have resulted from the stress placed on the regional power supply during an extended period of extremely cold temperatures.

Evergy officials reported Thursday that Southwest Power Pool has returned to “conservative operations,” which means requests for conservation are no longer needed.

“On behalf of our entire Evergy team, I want to thank our customers for their patience and support during this unprecedented extreme weather event,” Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer, said in a news release. “Together, we accomplished the overall goal of stabilizing the regional power grid and avoided broader, longer outages for customers.”