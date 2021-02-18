City previews cleanup event

Leavenworth’s annual Citywide Spring Cleanup was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city, said a pandemic-friendly cleanup event is being planned for this year.

Bower reviewed plans for the event Tuesday during a City Commission meeting.

This year’s Citywide Spring Cleanup is scheduled for April 10.

“I’m kind of excited to get started with letting people know about it,” Bower said.

She believes the city can safely have the cleanup because of increased knowledge among members of the public about preventing the spread of the virus.

For the cleanup, teams volunteer to pick up trash in specific areas of the city.

In years past, the city has hosted kickoff event for the teams. Bower said there will be no kickoff event this year.

She said teams will gather at their designated locations on the day of the event.

Bower said the city traditionally provides teams with T-shirts, trash bags and gloves. This year, the city also will provide teams with disposable masks.

The Leavenworth Fire Department previously had distributed masks to the public, and Bower said the department has some left over.

Usually at least 40 teams sign up for the cleanup event. Bower is not sure what the response will be this year.

Bower said residents will be able to use the services of the city’s Brush Site and Recycling Center on the day of the cleanup. She said the city also coordinates with the Leavenworth County Transfer Station to allow the collection of household hazardous waste at the city’s Municipal Service Center during the cleanup.

People also will be able to drop off documents to be shredded at Citizens Federal Savings Bank locations.

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Received a semiannual report about the Leavenworth Public Library from library Director Matt Nojonen.

• Reviewed plans for pavement repair projects for this year.