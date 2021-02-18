Weather blamed for local vaccine delays

Harsh winter weather is being blamed for delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Leavenworth County.

Officials with the Leavenworth County Health Department and Eisenhower VA Medical Center have reported problems with vaccine deliveries.

According to a news release from the Health Department, the federal government is projecting widespread delays in vaccine shipments during the next few days.

The Health Department’s shipment for this week already has been delayed.

“This has caused us not to be able to administer nearly the anticipated number of vaccinations planned for this week,” county spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop said in a news release. “We are hopeful we will receive our delayed allotment soon, along with our next scheduled shipment, allowing for another vaccine clinic for next week. We are continuing to administer the second dose of the vaccine as required this week.”

Health Department officials continue to work through a list of county residents who have expressed interest in receiving the vaccine.

“The list currently has over 7,500 individuals waiting for the vaccine, with more signing up daily,” Sloop said.

So far, the Health Department has administered more than 5,100 first doses of the vaccine.

People can fill out an online vaccine interest form by visiting the county’s website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov

“We are currently working on a solution that will inform individuals that they have successfully signed up on the list and a communication process for those signed up that have questions,” Sloop said.

She said the Health Department has been receiving several hundred calls each day.

“These calls are pulling our team away from them working on both the vaccine clinics and process improvements,” she said.

Joseph Burks, spokesman for the Eisenhower VA Medical Center, said in a news release that delivery challenges may impact vaccination appointments scheduled at the veterans hospital for the next few days.

“If you are experiencing a delay or schedule change for your vaccination appointment or any other procedure, please know that we will continue to work to reschedule appointments,” Burks said in a news release.