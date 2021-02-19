County seeking applicants for Building Codes Appeals Committee

The Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department is accepting applications for people who are interested in serving on a new Building Codes Appeals Committee.

Leavenworth County commissioners recently approved building codes for unincorporated areas of the county. However, they excluded Easton and Kickapoo townships from the codes.

The county previously had no building codes for unincorporated areas.

Members of the Building Codes Appeals Committee will consider appeals from people who disagree with county staff members’ interpretation of the codes.

Krystal Voth, director of the Planning and Zoning Department, said county officials are looking for people with backgrounds in building trades, such as carpenters, electricians and plumbers, to serve on the Building Codes Appeals Committee. And one position on the committee will be reserved for someone with experience in fire protection.

Voth said the committee will have between five and seven members. The group will meet as needed.

In order to serve on the committee, members must reside in Leavenworth County. Voth said people who live in cities within the county as well as unincorporated areas can serve on the committee.

Voth said people interested in applying for a position on the committee can contact the Planning and Zoning Department at 913-684-0465 or pz@leavenworthcounty.gov to receive applications.

A copy of the application also is available on the county’s website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov

Voth said applications should be turned in by 5 p.m. Feb. 26.

She said county commissioners will select the members of the committee.

