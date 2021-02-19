Driver killed in collision

The Leavenworth Times

A Basehor woman was killed as a result of a two-car collision south of Lansing, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 10:05 a.m. Thursday at 147th Street and Fairmount Road.

Authorities believe a 22-year-old Leavenworth man was driving north on 147th Street in a Chevrolet Cruze when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. This resulted in a collision with a Ford Focus that was traveling east on Fairmount Road.

Deputies believe the Cruze was traveling faster than the posted speed limit of 40 mph at the time of the crash, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Both vehicles were in a ditch when deputies arrived on the scene. The Cruze was on its roof.

The engine for the Focus became separated from the vehicle during the crash. The engine was found about 30 feet from the car.

Deputies believe the Focus’ driver, a 62-year-old Basehor woman, had been wearing a seat belt. But they believe the force of the collision caused the woman to be thrown from her seat belt into the back seat of the car.

An infant passenger in the Focus remained secured in an appropriate child car seat, according to Sherley.

The driver of the Cruze is believed to have not been wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers and the infant were transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas. Deputies were informed the Basehor woman was pronounced dead upon her arrival at the hospital.

The infant had minor injuries.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing, according to Sherley.