Health Department reports additional COVID-19 death in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported another COVID-19 death in the county.

The Health Department reported Friday that a Leavenworth County man in his 60s recently died from complications with COVID-19.

“Our condolences are with his family,” Stephanie Sloop, spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

Forty-nine Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department also reported Friday 122 new community cases of the virus as well as two new cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

This was the Health Department’s first update since last week.

The Leavenworth County Health Department generally releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday and Friday. But no update was released this past Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday.

Health Department officials had planned to provide an update Tuesday, but county offices ended up being closed Tuesday because of weather and the threat of blackouts.

A total of 6,344 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday afternoon, Health Department officials were monitoring 169 active community cases.

Five Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 194 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

