Local agencies participate in enforcement campaign

Local law enforcement agencies will be participating in a two-week seat belt enforcement campaign that will be concentrated in the areas of schools.

The enforcement effort, which begins Monday and will conclude March 5, is being conducted in partnership with the Seat Belts are For Everyone program, according to a news release from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

S.A.F.E. is a locally sustained program administered by students at high schools.

Members of the Leavenworth Police Department will be participating in the enforcement effort.

While seat belts may be the focus of the enforcement effort, Leavenworth officers will issue citations for other traffic violations as well, according to Sgt. Ralph Sorrell, traffic supervisor for the Leavenworth Police Department.

According to Sorrell, car crashes are the leading cause of death of teenagers in the United States.

“Even one teen death is unacceptable,” Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said in a news release. “Please slow down, put the phone away or turn it off and always buckle up.”

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Lansing Police Department and Basehor Police Department also will be participating in the enforcement campaign.

“We hope that our enforcement activities help drivers build some good habits and become more aware of how their small actions make a big impact on the lives of everyone on the roadway,” Lt. Jennifer Kohl of the Basehor Police Department said in an email.

