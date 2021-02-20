PRMS student wins Leavenworth County Spelling Bee

The Leavenworth County Spelling Bee may not have looked like a typical spelling bee this year. But a top speller for Leavenworth County has been crowned.

Alison Maley won this year’s Leavenworth County Spelling Bee, according to coordinator Denise LaRosh.

Maley is a sixth-grader at Pleasant Ridge Middle School.

The Leavenworth County Spelling Bee is sponsored each year by the Leavenworth Area Retired School Personnel Association.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the spelling bee was not an in-person competition this year. Instead, each participant took an online test that was created by the organizers of the national spelling bee.

The participants’ scores were used to determine the winner.

LaRosh said Maley is now eligible to complete in the Sunflower State Spelling Bee.

It is unclear when the Sunflower State Spelling Bee will take place. A website for the event indicates it has been postponed.

Sixteen children in grades five through eight competed in this year's Leavenworth County Spelling. They represented eight schools.

The number of participants was down this year. In the past, the Leavenworth County Spelling Bee has about 40 contestants.

LaRosh said this year’s participants were able to take the online test at school under the supervision of teachers or at home under the supervision of their parents.

Christian “CJ” Yedlinsky, an eighth-grader at Lansing Middle School, finished in second place in this year’s Leavenworth County Spelling Bee.

Jadyn Bollin, a seventh-grader at Lansing Middle School, finished in third place.

LaRosh said there was three-way tie for third place based on the scores from the online test. Organizers of the Leavenworth County Spelling Bee hosted a tiebreaker competition to determine who would be declared the third-place finisher.

The tiebreaker was conducted using the Zoom online videoconferencing service and followed a traditional spelling bee format.

“It worked fine,” LaRosh said.

LaRosh said Maley, Yedlinsky and Bollin each will receive a medal.

Maley also will received a plaque and $50. Yedlinsky will received $35 and Bollin will receive $25.

LaRosh said all 16 participants will receive certificates.

“Everybody that participated is really a champion of their class,” LaRosh said.

