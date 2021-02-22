Leavenworth County Health Department reports additional COVID-19 death

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported an additional death related to COVID-19.

The Health Department reported Monday that a Leavenworth County man in his 70s recently died from complications with COVID-19.

“We extend our sympathies to his loved ones during this time of loss,” Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

A total of 50 county residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday and Friday.

The department reported Monday 27 new community cases of the virus in the county as well as one additional case among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

As of Monday afternoon, Leavenworth County Health Department officials were monitoring 106 active community cases.

There have been a total 6,372 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 195 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR