Defendant pleads to attempted robbery of McDonald’s

A Leavenworth woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to rob a fast-food restaurant while armed with a firearm, according to a prosecution official.

Jennifer E. Stewart, 24, pleaded guilty Friday to attempted aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Stewart was charged following a Jan. 19 incident at McDonald’s, 3121 S. Fourth St.

A person, who was identified as Stewart, reportedly entered the restaurant, waving a firearm and pointing it at employees.

One employee reported that Stewart pointed the firearm at her and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire, according to Thompson.

Stewart reportedly demanded car keys. She also reportedly told an employee to go into the office and open a safe.

Stewart left the restaurant without taking any items.

Members of the Leavenworth Police Department were provided a description of the robber. Officers located Stewart, who matched the description, north of the restaurant. She appeared to be attempting to leave the area on a bicycle. She was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a firearm, according to Thompson.

“We are very fortunate no one was hurt and nothing was taken,” Thompson said in a news release. “We appreciate the quick work of the Leavenworth police in this situation.”

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend what are considered the standard prison sentences for the charges under state sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors also will recommend the sentences run concurrent instead of consecutive, according to court documents.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 24.