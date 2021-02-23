Police seeking information about exchange of gunfire

The Leavenworth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who reportedly fired shots at each other in a convenience store parking lot.

The incident was reported at 9:27 p.m. Monday at 788 Spruce St. Police believe no one was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said about 10 shots were fired from handguns.

“At least one round struck the (convenience store) building,” Nicodemus said.

And at least one bullet struck a neighboring house. A vehicle in the convenience store parking lot also was struck by a bullet.

“We’re looking for help in identifying the suspects and any information about the incident,” Nicodemus said.

One the people who reportedly fired shots during the incident is described as a Black man with glasses and a short-trimmed mustache. He wore a black stocking cap with a Kansas City Chiefs logo. He also wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on its front and white lettering on the sleeves. He also wore black pants and black shoes with red toes.

This man apparently arrived in the parking lot in a car, but he fled the area on foot. Someone else drove the vehicle from the scene.

Police later located the vehicle but have not located the suspect.

The other person who reportedly fired shots is described as a bald Black man who wore a black coat or shirt.

Nicodemus said this man remained seated in a separate vehicle during the exchange of gunfire. He drove away from the scene.

The car was later found but the suspect has not been located.

People who have information about the incident or the suspects are asked to call Detective Cody Kear at 913-651-2260. People also can provide information anonymously by calling the Police Department’s clue line, 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR