Library reopens

The Leavenworth Public Library has reopened its doors.

After the building closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library began allowing people inside again Monday.

“We’re really very glad to be open,” Director Matt Nojonen said.

The library is now open from 9-11 a.m. and 2-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9-11 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The library continues to offer curbside service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This allows people to pick up reserved items without going into the building.

Nojonen said some people are still interested in using the curbside service, which was offered while the building was closed to the public.

“We’re trying to meet both needs,” he said.

After closing during a COVID-19 shutdown in the spring 2020, the library had a partial reopening in the summer. But the building was closed again in the fall after COVID-19 cases spiked.

With the library reopened, patrons will be required to wear masks during their visits. Exemptions are allowed for children who are less than 5 years of age and people whose health conditions may be exacerbated by wearing masks.

A person can visit the library only once each day. And a maximum of 50 patrons can be inside the building at one time.

The library’s meeting rooms are not available for use. The library’s public computers also are unavailable.

Nojonen said the library’s three online public access catalogue computers are available for use. He said UV rays are used to clean the keyboards of these machines.

He said the hours in the middle of the day when the library offers only curbside service give staff members an opportunity to clean and sanitize the building.

The library also will be hosting the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program again this year. But because of the pandemic, residents will be asked to drop off their documentation and later pick up their completed materials.

The program will begin today. People can drop off their materials between noon and 2 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday through April 1.

The Lansing Community Library also is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service also is available, according to Director Terri Wojtalewicz.

The Basehor Community Library is open by appointment only for browsing and computer use. The library’s drive-thru window also is available, according to the library’s website.

