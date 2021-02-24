City prepares for ‘pothole season’

This week’s warmer weather may mark the start of “pothole season,” the Leavenworth public works director said.

Director Mike McDonald said the thawing of the ground creates opportunities for pavement failures.

He said city personnel are “gearing up to deal with it.”

“They’re getting ready for pothole season,” he said.

McDonald said city officials try to have a crew dedicated to pothole repair.

He said people can report potholes in Leavenworth using an online form at www.leavenworthks.org/publicworks/webform/report-pothole or by calling the Municipal Service Center at 913-682-0650.

In the city of Lansing, people can report potholes using an online contact form that can be found on the city’s website at www.lansingks.org/contact

Ken Miller, public information officer for Lansing, said comments submitted through the online form are sent directly to the city administrator.

The Leavenworth County government has a similar Citizens Request Center form on its website at www.leavenworthcounty.gov/citizen_request_center/index.php

The online form can be used to submit comments about public works or other functions of the county government.

