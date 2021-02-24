USP to host career fair

The Leavenworth Times

The United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth will be hosting a career fair from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 16055 Santa Fe Trail.

This event is open to those who may have an interest in future employment. Attendees are required to wear face coverings at all times.

USP Leavenworth is currently hiring correctional officers, administrative staff, educational specialists, teachers, cook foremen, psychologists, safety specialist and medical staff.

The USP is part of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which has launched an initiative BOP officials refer to as a "hiring frenzy" to increase staff.