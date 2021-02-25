Police identify shooting suspects

Police believe they have identified the two men who allegedly fired gunshots at each other in the parking lot of a Leavenworth convenience store.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said Wednesday that authorities have not located the two suspects. But police are no longer seeking the public’s help in identifying the men.

The men allegedly exchanged gunfire Monday night at 788 Spruce St.

Police believe no one was injured during the incident. But bullets struck the convenience store building, two vehicles in the parking lot and a nearby house.

The two suspects left the scene before police officers arrived.

Following the incident, the Leavenworth Police Department released pictures of the suspects that were captured by security cameras and asked for help in identifying the men.

Nicodemus said Wednesday information received from tips was beneficial.

