Murder charge added in conspiracy case

A man who already was accused of conspiring to commit murder in Leavenworth now faces a first-degree murder charge.

An amended criminal complaint was filed Tuesday in the case of Jeffery M. Samulczyk.

The amended complaint added the murder charge, alleging Samulczyk “intentionally and with premeditation” killed Joshua Gilson.

Gilson was found dead Oct. 30 at his Leavenworth home. He reportedly had been stabbed multiple times.

Following Gilson’s death, his wife, Alexandra, was charged with murder.

Samulczyk previously was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement in connection to Joshua Gilson’s death. These two charges were included in the amended complaint filed earlier this week.

It is not clear what led prosecutors to add the first-degree murder charge in Samulczyk's case.

Alexandra Gilson also continues to face a murder charge and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

An arraignment for Alexandra Gilson is scheduled in her case for April 2.

Samulczyk appeared in court Wednesday for what was scheduled to be a preliminary hearing.

Samulczyk made the court appearance through the Zoom online videoconferencing service. Zoom is being used for many Leavenworth County District Court proceedings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said Wednesday that the prosecution will have multiple witnesses during the preliminary hearing. He said prosecutors want to conduct the hearing in a courtroom instead of through Zoom.

Samulczyk’s attorney, Clinton Lee, noted that an amended complaint had been filed against his client. Lee said a plea offer has been made.

Lee suggested scheduling a status hearing in the case instead of rescheduling the preliminary hearing.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman set a status hearing for March 8.

