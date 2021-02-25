New attorney appointed in bridge shooting case

The man who is accused of shooting at people on the Centennial Bridge is getting a new attorney, according to court records.

Jason R. Westrem, 38, Houston Lake, Missouri, is charged with nine felony counts including attempted first-degree murder in connection to a May 27 incident on the Centennial Bridge.

The bridge stretches across the Missouri River from north Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

Westrem is accused of firing at occupied vehicles on the bridge.

One person was wounded by gunfire. Westrem also was injured when he reportedly was struck by a vehicle.

David Royer, who was serving in the Army at the time, has been credited with stopping the May 27 shooting incident by striking the suspect with his pickup truck.

Westrem previously was represented by attorney John Bryant.

Bryant, who recently was appointed to a district judge position, was allowed to withdraw from the case Wednesday. Clinton Lee is being appointed to serve as Westrem’s new attorney, according to court records.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman previously granted a request for Westrem to be evaluated at a state hospital in Larned. One of reasons for the evaluation is to determine if the defendant is competent to stand trial.

Wednesday’s hearing had been scheduled to check on the status of the competency evaluation.

Westrem is still awaiting the competency evaluation, according to Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd.

The case has been continued until April 30.

Westrem is free on bond.

