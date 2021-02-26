DNA test results pending for man convicted of rape

A DNA sample from a man who was convicted of rape in 2007 in Leavenworth has been sent to laboratory for testing.

Kevin D. Skaggs, who maintains his innocence, requested to have the sample compared to a DNA sample collected from evidence in his criminal case.

Skaggs, 42, was convicted in 2007 in Leavenworth County District Court of three counts of rape, one count of aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of promoting obscenity to minors.

The crimes reportedly occurred in 2004 and 2005 and stemmed from the sexual abuse of a child.

Skaggs was sentenced in 2008 to 310 months, or 25 years and 10 months, in prison. He is currently in custody at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

In 2019, a judge approved a request by Skaggs for new DNA testing of evidence from his case.

According to Skaggs’ attorney, David Miller, an article of clothing that was evidence in the case was later tested at a lab, and a sample was collected from the clothing.

Miller previously requested the release of a DNA sample of his client that was taken prior to the 2007 trial so it could be compared to the sample that recently was collected in the lab testing.

County Attorney Todd Thompson raised objections to this request.

But Miller said Thursday that the county attorney had agreed to allowing a new DNA sample being collected from Skaggs at LCF. The sample already has been collected.

“It was delivered to the lab,” Miller said.

He spoke during a hearing that was conducted through the Zoom online videoconferencing service. Zoom is being used for many proceedings in Leavenworth County District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller said he has not received a formal report from the laboratory.

Thompson asked if Miller received a preliminary indication about the lab results.

Miller said he spoke briefly with someone involved in the testing but needs to speak with her again.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman scheduled a status hearing for March 18.

