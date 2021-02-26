Health Department reports 56 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Friday 56 new cases of the coronavirus in the county.

This was the Health Department’s first update since Monday. The department generally releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday and Friday.

The Health Department also reported Friday that department officials have administered first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 6,125 people in the county. And 1,940 of these people have already received second doses of the vaccine.

There has been a total of 6,428 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday afternoon, Leavenworth County Health Department officials were monitoring 105 active community cases.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 198 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Fifty Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

