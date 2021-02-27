Deputies find counterfeiting material a second time at Leavenworth home

Earlier this month, members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office uncovered counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia during the search of a Leavenworth residence.

Deputies conducted another search of the home this week and found additional material for making counterfeit money as well as drugs, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The most recent search of the home, which is located in the 200 block of Western Street, came after a man who was wanted for multiple felony warrants was seen leaving the residence Monday, according to Sherley.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office assisted an FBI fugitive task force with the apprehension of the 43-year-old man.

After leaving the residence, the man reportedly got into the passenger seat of a 2012 Kia Forte. The vehicle was stopped, and the man was taken into custody.

The man reportedly was in possession of what is believed to be heroin, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money at the time he was taken into custody.

The 36-year-old Leavenworth man who was driving the vehicle also was arrested. There was an outstanding warrant for his arrest that had been issued in the city of Lansing. He also had a suspended driver’s license and his vehicle registration had expired, according to Sherley.

Evidence and information collected as a result of the traffic stop led the Sheriff’s Office to obtain a search warrant for the residence on Western Street.

The warrant was served Wednesday morning. Sherley said two people left the home in a vehicle shortly before the search warrant was served. The vehicle was stopped, but the car’s occupants were not arrested.

During the search, authorities found what is believed to be heroin, drug paraphernalia and paper for counterfeit money, according to Sherley.

Charges stemming from the search may be filed in the future.

The house previously was searched by members of the Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 5.

At that time, deputies found more than $2,000 in counterfeit currency as well as multiple computers, printers and other equipment they believe was used to make counterfeit money. Deputies also found multiple items considered to be drug paraphernalia and trace evidence of heroin.

That earlier search resulted in the arrest of three people.

Sherley said the earlier search uncovered evidence believed to be related to a counterfeiting and theft operation in Olathe that may involve multiple jurisdictions.

