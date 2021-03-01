Health Department reports 18 new COVID-19 cases in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday 18 new community cases of the coronavirus in the county.

The Health Department also reported one new case among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

This was the Health Department’s first update since Friday. The department generally releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday and Friday.

The Health Department also reported Monday that a case previously recorded in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another location. This change impacts the total number of cases recorded for the county.

A total of 6,446 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, Leavenworth County Health Department officials were monitoring 75 active community cases of the virus.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 199 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fifty county residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

So far, the Leavenworth County Health Department has administered first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 6,126 people and second doses to 1,950 people.

On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for a new COVID-19 vaccine.

This newest vaccine was developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson company.

The two other vaccines approved by the FDA require two doses, but the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot.

County spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop said Leavenworth County Health Department officials are unsure at this time whether they will receive doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine for distribution in the county.

