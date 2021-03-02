Graeber remembered for changing face of county

Former Leavenworth Mayor and County Commissioner Clyde Graeber was remembered Tuesday as someone who “changed the face of Leavenworth County.”

“A person can make a difference, and Clyde is a good example of that,” County Counselor David Van Parys said.

Van Parys spoke Tuesday during a funeral service for Graeber, who died Feb. 21 at the age of 87.

Graeber served in various state and local public offices including the positions of Leavenworth mayor, county commissioner, a member of the Kansas House of Representatives, state treasurer and secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

“Clyde never shied away from difficult work,” Van Parys said.

Van Parys credited Graeber’s support as a county commissioner of sales tax initiatives for helping to generate millions of dollars for things such as economic development and road projects.

Van Parys said anyone who knew Graeber was his friend.

“He looked for the best in people,” Van Parys said.

Graeber was born in 1933 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But the Very Rev. Steve Lipscomb, who officiated Tuesday’s memorial service, said Leavenworth was Graeber’s “adopted and beloved community.”

Lipscomb said Graeber will be missed by all who knew him.

