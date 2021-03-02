Multiple grass fires reported in county

Firefighters from across Leavenworth County responded to multiple grass fires Tuesday, the local emergency management director said.

Grass fires were reported in the areas of Kansas 5 Highway, 200th Street and McIntyre Road, 235th Street and Hollingsworth Road, and 234th Street and Evans Road. No injuries were reported, according to Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

At least three of the fires were responded to by multiple agencies. The fire at 200th Street and McIntyre Road resulted in damage to the siding on a structure.

Magaha grass and brush in the area are extremely dry. He said low humidity and windy conditions also contributed to the grass fire danger Tuesday.

While winds may not be as strong Wednesday and humidity levels may be higher, Magaha said it is still important for people to use caution.

“Folks really need to be careful burning,” he said.

He said people need to make sure they have plenty of water on hand and manpower if they plan to burn off their fields. He said fires should never be left unattended.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR