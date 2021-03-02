Second indecent liberties charge filed against Easton man

A rural Easton man is facing a second charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to court records.

Donald R. Jackson Sr. was charged last year with the same crime. And he was arrested last week after he was charged a second time for a crime involving a different victim.

In the most recent case, Jackson, 62, is accused of lewd fondling or touching a child who is under the age of 14. The crime is alleged to have occurred between July 28, 2019, and Aug. 5, 2019, according to court documents.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was issued in the case. He made a court appearance in the case Friday.

Bond was set at $100,000, but Assistant County Attorney Megan Williams had requested a $500,000 bond, according to court records.

As of Monday afternoon, Jackson was still in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Jackson’s next court appearance in the case is set for April 5.

This is the same day Jackson is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in his other case, according to court records.

In the earlier case, which was filed last year, Jackson is accused of lewd fondling or touching a child who is under the age of 14 between Aug. 1, 2019, and Dec. 6, 2019.

Jackson previously posted a $100,000 bond in the earlier case, according to court documents.

