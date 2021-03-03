10 grass fires reported in county

Area firefighters responded to 10 grass fires across Leavenworth County on Wednesday, a local emergency management official said.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said fire departments in the county also received requests for mutual aid assistance for grass fires in Douglas and Jefferson counties.

Magaha said grass and brush in the area are dry, and it looks like the next chance of rain will not come until next week.

Magaha said burn permits are required for outdoor burning in the county. He said people who conduct outdoor burning need to be careful.

“This can get away from them so fast,” he said.