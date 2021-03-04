Police seek help in locating shooting suspects

Leavenworth police officials have released the names of two men they believe may have been involved in an exchange of gunfire at a local convenience store.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Emanuel “EJ” Dickerson and Fadl Karim.

Police want to question the two men regarding a Feb. 22 incident outside of a convenience store at 788 Spruce St. Two men reportedly fired shots at each other.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said about 10 shots were fired from handguns. Police do not believe anyone was injured during the exchange, but bullets struck the convenience store building, two vehicles in the parking lot and a nearby house.

Following the incident, the Police Department released images of the two alleged shooters that were captured by security cameras. Nicodemus later said police had identified the two men but were unable to locate them.

Dickerson, 27, is described as a Black man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black hair and occasionally wears eyeglasses. He also has a tattoo on his neck.

Karim, 46, is described as a Black man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He has black hair with a lot of gray.

Nicodemus said the two men are wanted for felony warrants that are unrelated to the Feb. 22 incident.

Karim is classified by a Kansas Department of Corrections website as a parole absconder.

According to the KDOC website, Karim was paroled in 2019 for a first-degree murder that occurred in 1995 in Johnson County. He has been classified as an absconder since Feb. 25.

Dickerson previously was convicted of battering a juvenile correctional officer or employee, attempted criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated robbery. He also previously served time in prison, according to the KDOC website.

Leavenworth police officials warn that Dickerson and Karim are considered armed and dangerous, and members of the public should not attempt to contact them.

People who have information about their whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Ryan Hoppe at 913-758-6766. People also can provide information anonymously by calling the Police Department’s clue line, 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.

