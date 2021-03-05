Chamber to host virtual Legislative Update Forum

The Leavenworth Times

The Government Affairs Committee of the Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce will host its first Legislative Update Forum of 2021 at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Because of concerns about COVID-19, the forum will be conducted virtually through Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.

The forum can be accessed by going to https://zoom.us/j/92387938804.

The members of the Leavenworth County delegation of the state Legislature have been invited to participate in the forum.

People who would like to submit questions in advance can email them to Chamber President and CEO Brandon Johannes at brandon@llchamber.com.