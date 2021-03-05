Health Department hosts walk-in clinic

While most of Leavenworth County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been by appointment, the department organized a walk-in clinic Thursday.

The clinic was open to Leavenworth County residents who are 65 and older.

Kansas is in phase 2 of a state vaccine distribution plan. And people who are 65 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during this phase.

Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller said the Health Department had about 900 extra doses this week after the arrival of a vaccine shipment that previously was delayed during extremely cold weather.

Health Department officials have requested people interested in receiving the vaccine fill out an online form. Information submitted through this form has been used to set up appointments.

Miller said people who previously filled out the vaccine interest form were free to show up at Thursday’s walk-in clinic.

Miller acknowledged the Health Department did not provide much advance notice for Thursday’s clinic. But he said the department does not receive much advance notice regarding how much COVID-19 vaccine it will receive the state from one week to the next.

“You can’t plan it until you have vaccines,” he said.

