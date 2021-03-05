Health Department reports 52 new COVID-19 cases in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Friday 52 new community cases of the coronavirus in the county.

The department also reported one additional case of the virus among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

This was the Leavenworth County Health Department’s first update since Monday. The department typically releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday and Friday.

Leavenworth County Health Department officials also reported Friday that the department has administered a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 8,629 people. And the department has administered second doses to 3,992 people.

A total of 6,499 positive cases of the virus have been reported in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday afternoon, Health Department officials were monitoring 84 active community cases of the virus.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 200 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fifty county residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

