Sheriff’s Office website provides jail roster

People can now find out who is in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail by visiting the Sheriff’s Office website.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office launched a new website, www.lvsheriff.org, in October.

“We continue to add content to it,” Undersheriff Jim Sherley said.

One of the newest features of the website is a jail roster.

The roster lists inmates who are in custody at the jail. The listing for each inmate includes the person’s name, a photograph, the reason why the person was arrested and bond information.

The website also lists inmates who were released from the jail within the last 48 hours.

People also can sign up for alerts from the Sheriff’s Office. Among the information members of the public can receive through the alerts is a daily listing of people who were booked into the jail during the previous 24 hours as well as people who were released.

Members of the public also can now use the website to apply for burn permits for unincorporated areas of the county.

This feature was available through an older website used by the Sheriff’s Office, but it just has been added to the new website.

Before the feature was added, people could obtain burn permits by calling the Sheriff’s Office. But Sherley said the online application process is more efficient.

“It actually alerts the townships themselves when it happens,” he said.

The website has other features that allow people to submit tips about crime as well as online forms for making complaints or giving compliments to the Sheriff’s Office.

