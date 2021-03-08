26 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday 26 new cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County.

This was the Health Department’s first update since Friday.

The Leavenworth County Health Department typically releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday and Friday.

There have been 6,525 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

All of the new cases reported Monday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

As of Monday afternoon, Health Department officials were monitoring a total of 75 active community cases in the county.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 201 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Fifty Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

