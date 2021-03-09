Grass fire danger continues

Numerous grass fires were reported over the weekend in Leavenworth County requiring responses from many fire departments.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said grass in the county is like gasoline right now and people need to be cautious.

“It’s extremely dry out,” he said.

A red flag warning was issued for Leavenworth County on Sunday because of the grass fire danger. And while the county was not under such a warning Monday, the danger of grass fires was still classified by the National Weather Service to be critical, according to Magaha.

No permits were being issued Monday for outdoor burning in rural areas of the county. Magaha said the prohibition on burn permits will continue through Wednesday.

There is rain in the forecast for later in the week. But Magaha said this will not eliminate the grass fire danger.

“Until vegetation starts greening up, there’s no true relief in sight,” he said.

He asks that people be careful with smoking materials as well as barbecue grills.

He said it does not take much right now for a grass fire to get going, particularly in windy conditions.

“People just need to be cautious,” Magaha said.

