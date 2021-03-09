Preliminary hearing scheduled in murder case

A new date has been set for a preliminary hearing for a man facing a murder charge in Leavenworth.

A preliminary hearing for Jeffery M. Samulczyk is now set for March 22 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Samulczyk, 37, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement. The charges are connected to the stabbing death of Joshua Gilson, who was found dead Oct. 30 at his Leavenworth home.

Gilson’s wife, Alexandra, also faces a murder charge.

A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for Samulczyk last month. But the matter was continued so an in-person hearing could be scheduled instead of a Zoom hearing.

Zoom, an online videoconferencing service, is being used for many Leavenworth County District Court proceedings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samulczyk appeared by Zoom on Monday for a status hearing in his case.

Samulcyzk’s attorney, Clinton Lee, said there have been plea negotiations in the case.

“But no agreement has been reached,” he said.

Lee said the defense was prepared to reschedule the preliminary hearing.

Lee noted Samulczyk had written a letter that was filed with the court in which the defendant expressed dissatisfaction with his relationship with his attorney. Lee said he believes the two men have worked out their differences.

Samulczyk remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

