Lansing in-person schedule remains unchanged

Members of the Lansing Board of Education have decided not to switch to a five-day per week in-person schedule for elementary and intermediate students.

Board members discussed the issue last month. And it was raised again when they met Monday.

Board members voted 5-1 Monday to continue the current practice of allowing students to attend in-person classes four days per week but continue to have remote instruction for all students on Fridays.

Board member Pete Robinson voted against the motion. Board President John Dalbey Sr. was absent.

Robinson proposed allowing students in kindergarten through fifth grade to attend in-person classes five days per week.

Robinson argued in-person instruction is a better learning environment, particularly for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Board member Aaron Yoakam said he was opposed to juggling schedules with only 58 class days remaining in the school year. If school board members want normalcy, he advised them against changing the schedule once people have learned it.

Board members also decided Monday not to end the school year early.

Superintendent Dan Wessel told board members last month that the school calendar has 11 extra days beyond what is required by the state.

He said the extra days are largely the result of numerous late starts to school days that originally were built into the calendar for teacher collaboration. But the late starts ended up not being utilized in a calendar that was modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wessel said Monday that the 11 extra days had been reduced to seven because of a snow day and three days of classes that were canceled during extremely cold weather.

Board members voted 5-1 to leave the current school calendar as is. Board Vice President John Hattok voted against the motion.

During the meeting, board members approved a calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.

Under this calendar, classes will begin for many students Aug. 19. Classes will begin for all remaining students Aug. 20.

Classes will end May 25, 2022.

