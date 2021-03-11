Change made to parade route

The local police chief has announced a change to the route for next week’s Leavenworth St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade is scheduled for noon Wednesday in downtown Leavenworth.

The change to the route will impact the eastern leg of the parade. The parade will not travel farther east than Second Street this year.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said in an email the route is being changed to avoid interruption of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which will take place the same day at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St. The parking lot located south of the community center will be designated for parking for the vaccination clinic. The lot will be monitored by members of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“Parade visitors are strongly encouraged to view the parade anywhere along the parade route west of Second Street,” Kitchens said in an email.

The parade will begin at Fourth and Cherokee streets and travel east to Second Street. The parade then will turn north, traveling to Delaware Street. The parade will then turn west. At Seventh Street, the parade will turn south. The parade will turn east at Cherokee Street and end at Fifth and Cherokee streets.