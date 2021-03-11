City approves police vehicle purchase, repairs at plant

When they met this week, Leavenworth city commissioners approved the purchase of new police vehicles and repairs at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Commissioners approved a bid from Shawnee Mission Ford, Shawnee, for two 2021 Ford Police Interceptor sport utility vehicles for a total cost of $88,692.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the new vehicles will replace two patrol cars that each have mileage of more than 100,000 miles. He said patrol vehicles used by the Leavenworth Police Department typically exceed 100,000 after 3.5 to four years.

Kitchens said the Police Department is transitioning to a fleet of mostly SUVs. He said SUVs meet the space needs for equipment used by officers.

In the past, the Leavenworth Police Department purchased Dodge Chargers for patrol vehicles. But Kitchens said Dodge Chargers are being made smaller for the current production year.

“And that just simply is not going to work,” he said.

Kitchens said the Leavenworth Police Department received only two bids for the SUV purchase. The other bid from Landmark Dodge was rejected because it did not meet specifications.

Kitchens said $126,000 was budgeted for this year for the purchase of two new patrol vehicles and installation of needed equipment.

Commissioners approved two contracts for repairs of final clarifiers at the Leavenworth Wastewater Plant.

Commissioners approved contracts with ClearStream Environmental, Sandy, Utah, for equipment and JCI Industries, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, for installation. The contracts total $434,059.

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Met behind closed doors in executive session to discuss data relating to financial affairs or trade secrets of corporations, partnerships, trusts or individual proprietorships. Commissioners took no action when they returned from the executive session.