Woman arrested for alleged arson of travel trailer

A woman was arrested for alleged arson after a travel trailer was damaged by fire just outside of the Leavenworth city limits, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported 7:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Ottawa Street just west of the city.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said members of the Leavenworth Fire Department responded to the fire while providing mutual aid to the Kickapoo Township Fire Department.

Brooks said fire caused substantial damage to the travel trailer, which was immobile at the time of the fire. He said musical equipment inside the trailer was destroyed.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff identified the trailer as a 1987 Prowler travel trailer.

Deputies responded to the scene. Based on evidence at the scene, officers suspected the fire had been intentionally set.

Deputies worked with fire investigators to determine the origin of the fire and possible suspects, according to Sherley.

Based on information from the reporting party and other sources, deputies identified a woman who had been staying at that location as a person of interest. The woman does not own the trailer, according to Sherley.

The 51-year-old woman was located in the 600 block of Osage Street. She was taken into custody for alleged crimes related to the suspected arson as well as an unrelated arrest warrant.

The investigation of the arson is said to be ongoing. The case will be referred to the County Attorney’s Office.