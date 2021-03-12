Business may be coming to Leavenworth

An additional business could be moving into a Leavenworth industrial park.

Steve Jack, executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, said a sales agreement for a three-acre lot in the Gary Carlson Business Park may be approved next week by the Leavenworth County Port Authority.

According to Jack, officials with a business from the Kansas City area are interested in constructing a 10,000-square foot building on the lot. This could result in 21 “high salaried” positions at that location.

Jack reviewed the potential business coming to Leavenworth on Thursday during a meeting of the LCDC Board of Directors.

Jack did not reveal the name of the business. Instead, he referred to the project as Project Purple. The use of a project name is a typical practice for LCDC.

Jack said more information about the project may be available following the next Port Authority meeting.

The Port Authority Board of Directors is scheduled to consider the sales contract for the land on Tuesday.

The Port Authority, which is a partner agency of LCDC, owns the Gary Carlson Business Park, which is located at 13th Street and Eisenhower Road. The park already has several business tenants.

The city of Leavenworth owns the newer Leavenworth Business and Technology Park, which also is located off of Eisenhower Road.

So far this year, LCDC has received 12 leads for potential business development.

Jack said lead activity has been a little slower this year compared to the early part of 2020. But he said LCDC has received a better quality of leads this year, and he hopes some of them will result in business development in the county.

Also Thursday, County Commissioner Vicky Kaaz announced she has been designated to serve as the County Commission’s official representative on the LCDC board.

“I will be the consistent member moving forward in the future,” she said.

Kaaz is a voting member of the LCDC board.

LCDC Past President Harland Russell said he and two other LCDC board members recently participated in the first meeting of a task force that is reviewing economic development in Leavenworth County.

The task force was formed following a Feb. 24 meeting between county commissioners and representatives of LCDC.

Russell said the task force includes representatives of local cities, the chairman of the Port Authority and two county commissioners.

