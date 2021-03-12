Area could receive 2-3 inches of rain

Following days of extreme grass fire danger, Leavenworth County may receive a few inches of rain.

Rain is likely today and throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“It will be a wet day (today),” said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

He said Leavenworth County could receive two to three inches of rain over the next few days.

As of Thursday afternoon, no flood watches or warnings had been issued for Leavenworth County.

Magaha said local emergency management officials are monitoring the Missouri River and Stranger Creek.

Stranger Creek, which flows from the north end of the county to the south end, is prone to flooding.

Magaha said he does not believe there will be any flooding issues associated with the river. But he said there could be issues with Stranger Creek.

The area experienced strong winds earlier in the week. The county was under a wind advisory Wednesday.

Magaha said the strongest wind Wednesday was recorded at the County Shop, 23690 187th St. He said a wind speed of 65 mph was recorded at that location. He said there were other weather centers in the county that had wind speed readings of more than 55 mph.

While outdoor burning was prohibited earlier in the week, burn permits were being issued Thursday for rural areas of the county except for two townships.

Magaha said the humidity level had increased and winds were calmer Thursday, which made it possible for burn permits to be issued.

