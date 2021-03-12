Health Department discontinues Friday updates

The Leavenworth County Health Department will no longer release COVID-19 updates on Fridays. The department will release only one update each week on Mondays, according to a spokeswoman for the county.

The Leavenworth County Health Department had been releasing updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday and Friday.

But county spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop said in a news release Friday that the “Leavenworth County Health Department is moving to an all-inclusive update for our COVID-19 statistics posted weekly on Mondays. This move allows staff to continue their focus on vaccinations and preparations for moving into Phase 3 of the Kansas Vaccination Plan.”

