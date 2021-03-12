Shooting suspect apprehended

One of the men sought by police in connection to a Leavenworth shooting incident is now in custody.

Fadl A. Karim, 46, was taken into custody at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South Fourth Street, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Police had been looking for Karim to question him about an incident that occurred Feb. 22 outside of a convenience store at 788 Spruce St. Two men reportedly fired shots at each other.

Nicodemus said about 10 shots were fired from handguns. Police do not believe anyone was injured during the exchange, but bullets struck the convenience store building, two vehicles in the parking lot and a nearby house.

Karim was arrested after he was spotted by detectives from the Leavenworth Police Department. The detectives asked for uniformed officers to respond to the scene. Nicodemus said Karim was taken into custody without incident.

Karim was arrested for a warrant that was unrelated to the Feb. 22 incident. He was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail for an alleged parole violation, according to a website for the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Kansas Department of Corrections website, Karim was paroled in 2019 for a first-degree murder that occurred in 1995 in Johnson County. The KDOC classified him as an absconder on Feb. 25.

Leavenworth police are still looking for Emanuel “EJ” Dickerson. He also is wanted for questioning regarding the Feb. 22 incident.

Dickerson, 27, is described as a Black man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black hair and occasionally wears eyeglasses. He also has a tattoo on his neck.

Leavenworth police officials consider Dickerson to be armed and dangerous. Police have warned members of the public not to attempt to contact Dickerson.

People with information about Dickerson’s whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Ryan Hoppe at 913-758-6766. People also can provide information anonymously by calling the Police Department’s clue line, 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR