Volunteers invited to sign up for Spring Cleanup

Leavenworth’s Citywide Spring Cleanup is scheduled for April 10. But city officials are asking people interested in participating in the event to turn in sign-up forms by March 26.

Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city, said the March 26 deadline will ensure the volunteers receive T-shirts for the event. But Bower said city officials will not turn away people who want to pick up trash in the city, even if they miss the deadline.

Volunteers for the event pick up trash in parks, along streets and other public areas.

Volunteers typically sign up in teams such as church groups or Scout troops, but Bower said an individual also can sign up to participate.

The Citywide Spring Cleanup is an annual event sponsored by the city government. However, the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bower said city officials believe the event can be conducted safely this year despite the ongoing pandemic.

“We think people have educated themselves about the best way to prevent the spread of the virus, and they’re aware of the risk,” she said.

There will be no kickoff ceremony this year for the Spring Cleanup as in the past.

“The teams are going to meet at their respective locations and begin there,” Bower said.

Volunteer groups that sign up for the Spring Cleanup are assigned to specific sections, or zones, of the city. The city is divided into 56 zones for the event.

When signing up, teams can indicate which areas of the city they prefer to work in.

In addition to T-shirts, the city will provide volunteers with garbage bags, gloves and masks.

The sign-up form can be downloaded from the city’s website, www.leavenworthks.org. Completed forms can be emailed to Bower at melissab@firstcity.org, dropped off at Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St., or sent by fax, 913-680-2598.

In conjunction with the Citywide Spring Cleanup, the city’s Brush Site, 1803 S. Fourth St., will be open April 10, and its services will be offered free that day for residents of Leavenworth. The city’s Recycling Center also will be open that day.

Free paper shredding also will be offered from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. April 10 at Citizens Federal Savings Bank, 5151 S. Fourth St., and from 1-2 p.m. at Citizens Federal Savings Bank, 312 S. Fifth St.

