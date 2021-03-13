Defendant released for treatment

A rural Easton man who is facing charges of aggravated indecent liberties with children has been released from jail on a furlough so he can complete treatment at a state hospital, according to court records.

Donald R. Jackson Sr. was released from the Leavenworth County Jail on Thursday after a judge signed a furlough order.

The order states that Jackson was to be released to complete treatment at Osawatomie State Hospital. The order requires Jackson to return to the jail once he is discharged from the hospital and no later than April 8.

Jackson, 62, was first charged last year with aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He posted bond in that case.

He was arrested last month after he was charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child in a second case. He had remained in custody for his second case until he was released for the furlough.

Both crimes are alleged to have occurred in 2019.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court for both cases April 5.