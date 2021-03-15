Additional COVID-19 death reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported an additional COVID-19 death in the county.

The death of a woman in her 70s was reported Monday as part of a weekly update from the Health Department.

“Our condolences go out to her family on the passing of their loved one,” Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

A total of 51 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

The Leavenworth County Health Department previously released updates about local COVID-19 cases twice a week. But the department has transitioned to only one update per week.

Monday’s update was the Health Department’s first update since March 8.

The Health Department reported Monday 71 new community cases of the coronavirus in the county as well as five additional cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

There has been a total of 6,601 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County. Thursday will mark of the one-year anniversary of the first two positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the county.

As of Monday afternoon, Health Department officials were monitoring 74 active community cases.

Five Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 204 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Health Department officials also reported Monday that they have administered first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 10,101 people and second and final doses to 5,665 of them.

