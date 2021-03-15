Creek, river monitored as more rain anticipated

No flooding was reported over the weekend as a result of recent rain. But Leavenworth County Emergency Management officials continue to monitor Stranger Creek and the Missouri River as additional rain is anticipated.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said the county may receive between 1.5 to two inches of rain this week in additional to the rainfall from the past weekend.

Stranger Creek, which flows from the north end of the county to the south end, is prone to flooding. As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the creek was at a depth of 11.47 feet in the Easton area. The creek reaches its flood stage for this area at a depth of 17 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The Missouri River was on the rise Monday but well short of its flood stage for the Leavenworth area. At 4 p.m., the river was at a depth of 5.99 feet. The river reaches flood stage in the Leavenworth area at 20 feet.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Platte River near Platte City, Missouri, that is scheduled to be in effect from Wednesday afternoon to late Friday night. Minor flooding along the river is in the forecast at this time.

Magaha said rain totals from over the weekend ranged from 9/10 of one inch to 1.5 inches.

He said much of the rain was absorbed into the ground, which is a good thing following recent dry conditions.

But he said it may take a couple of weeks for vegetation in the area to “green up.” In the meantime, there could be danger of grass fires even with additional rainfall this week.

Several days of dry weather are in the forecast following the rain that is anticipated during the first half of the week.

“So there’s going to be an opportunity for everything to dry out,” Magaha said.

There is a chance for rain Wednesday, which is the day of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Leavenworth.

“So it could be wet during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” Magaha said.

