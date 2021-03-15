Suspect arrested after crash, foot chase

A Leavenworth man was taken into custody after he crashed while allegedly trying to flee from a police officer on Eisenhower Road.

After the crash, the man allegedly fled on foot before he was apprehended in Lansing, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

A Leavenworth officer attempted to stop the vehicle the 23-year-old suspect was driving at 8:04 p.m. Friday on Eisenhower Road.

The officer knew there were outstanding warrants for the suspect’s arrest, Nicodemus said.

The seven warrants were for various charges including aggravated robbery and domestic battery.

“The officer attempted a traffic stop on Eisenhower just east of the Hallmark property (450 Eisenhower Road),” Nicodemus said.

The suspect did not stop and continued to travel east on Eisenhower Road in a Dodge Durango. He reportedly did not stop for a red light at the Eisenhower and Kansas 7 Highway intersection. The Durango collided with a northbound Cadillac vehicle.

The Durango then struck several vehicles in the parking lot of Luxury & Imports, 5239 S. Fourth St. The Durango came to rest in the parking lot of the car dealership.

“The driver fled on foot,” Nicodemus said.

A police officer pursued the suspect on foot.

The suspect reportedly ran east and then south into the city of Lansing. He then ran west back to K-7.

Nicodemus said drivers on K-7 had started yielding to responding emergency vehicles. The suspect allegedly tried to enter one of the vehicles that was stopped on K-7.

“The door on that car was locked,” Nicodemus said.

The suspect then reportedly entered another stopped vehicle through the passenger side. A Leavenworth officer then took the suspect into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries he had suffered. After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Leavenworth County Jail, Nicodemus said.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 47-year-old man, also was taken to the hospital.

A 21-year-old woman who was a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle also was taken to the hospital, Nicodemus said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR