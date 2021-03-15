Three taken to hospital after collision

Three people, including a toddler, were taken to the hospital following a crash over the weekend at Limit Street and Maple Avenue, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 9:28 a.m. Saturday.

A 28-year-old woman was driving south on Maple Avenue in a Ford Escape with two passengers, a 29-year-old man and a 1-year-old girl. They apparently were on their way to Saint John Hospital because the toddler was choking on something, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The woman reportedly failed to stop for a red light and the Escape collided with a Ford F-150 that was traveling east on Limit Street.

Following the collision with the pickup truck, the Escape struck a tree. The Ford F-150 rolled onto its top, Nicodemus said.

The three people in the Escape were not restrained at the time of the crash. They were transported to area hospitals. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup, a 65-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the crash but he was not transported to the hospital.

